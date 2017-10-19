Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 20th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: October 19th at 7:00pm brandon, Featured, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg, westman, interlake, eastman, central plains, parkland, pembina, northern

WINNIPEG, MB. — It doesn’t get much better than this for the end of October in southern Manitoba.

Friday will kickoff a beautiful weekend with temperatures soaring to 25 C.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind becoming south 40 km/h gusting to 60 in the morning.

High 24. Humidex 25.

Cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight.

Low 15.

Brandon

Increasing cloudiness in Brandon Friday.

High 23.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Low 9.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Friday.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the morning.

High 16.

Cloudy overnight.

Low 6.

Thompson

Cloudy with a chance of showers in Thompson Friday.

High 7.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Low plus 4.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries or drizzle in Churchill Friday.

Wind southeast 30 km/h.

High plus 2.

Showers overnight.

Low plus 2.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather – October 18th
Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – October 17th
Manitoba’s Monday Weather Forecast – October 16th
Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 13th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.