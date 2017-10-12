Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – October 13th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Temperatures drop in southern Manitoba for Friday the 13th.

A sunny day ahead in the south with clouds and flurries or snow in central and northern Manitoba.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind west 30 km/h.

High 10.

Clear overnight.

Low zero.

Brandon

Sunny in Brandon Friday.

Increasing cloudiness late in the afternoon.

Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late in the afternoon.

High 9.

Cloudy overnight.

Low minus 1.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Friday.

A chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon.

Clearing in the afternoon.

Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High plus 3.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 4.

Thompson

Periods of snow in Thompson ending early Friday afternoon then clearing.

Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40.

Temperature steady near zero.

Clear overnight.

Low minus 6.

Churchill

Rain changing to snow Friday afternoon in Churchill.

Blowing snow with visibilities at times less than 2 kilometres in the afternoon.

Rainfall amount 5 mm. Snowfall amount 2 cm.

Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming northwest 60 gusting to 80 early in the afternoon.

Temperature falling to minus 2 in the afternoon.

Cloudy periods overnight and windy.

Low minus 7.

—Environment Canada

Photo – File