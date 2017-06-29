Manitoba’s Friday Forecast – June 30th Weather

WINNIPEG, MB. — Brandon and Churchill will escape the rain Friday.

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected everywhere else in Manitoba on June 30th.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Cloudy in Winnipeg Friday.

Showers ending in the early afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind out of the northwest at 200kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 19 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Dropping to a low of 10 C.

Brandon

Mainly cloudy in Brandon Friday.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-clicks in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 21 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 11 C.

The Pas

Cloudy with a chance of showers in The Pas Friday.

Reaching for a high of 18 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 11 C.

Thompson

Cloudy with showers Friday in Thompson.

Reaching for a high of 15 C.

Showers overnight as we head into Saturday.

Down to a low of 10 C.

Churchill

A cloudy Friday in Churchill.

Easterly wind at 20-kilometres per hour.

A high of 7 C expected.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 4 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

