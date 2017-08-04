Manitoba’s Economy Ramps Up

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba’s Growth, Enterprise, and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen says the province’s economy created over 10,000 new private-sector jobs so far in 2017.

It has also consistently posted among the lowest unemployment rates in the country.

In July, Manitoba had the lowest unemployment rate in Canada at five per cent, with notable gains in trade and manufacturing.

Small business owners in Manitoba have told us they are optimistic about the future, with confidence levels reaching a new five-year high of 68.9 points, according to the July CFIB Business Barometer Index.

Manitoba’s economy leads the country in job growth and attracting new investment.

Building on this growing sense of optimism in the province’s economy, our government is working to provide assurance to the private sector that Manitoba is the right place for business to invest, build, and grow.

—MyToba News

Photo – File