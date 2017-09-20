Manitoba’s Companies Office Goes Online

WINNIPEG, MB. — Registering a business in Manitoba just got easier thanks to the new Companies Online system.

It will accept electronic filings and let entrepreneurs access self-service features.

“This new system will improve our service to the business community by allowing them to file online and have access to the information they require 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” says Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

“By reducing impediments to registering a business, we are making it easier for companies operating in Manitoba to continue generating growth in our province’s economy.”

Developed by Entrepreneurship Manitoba’s Companies Office, the new Companies Online system will provide a number of benefits for small businesses in Manitoba including reducing barriers in accessing the Companies Office and improving service delivery options, enabling client self-serve functionality, eliminating processing delays, and ensuring the registry contains the most accurate and timely information about the ownership and status of a company.

“We are following through on our commitment to Manitobans to reduce red tape and eliminate barriers for businesses while providing better access to the services they need,” says Pedersen.

“Today’s announcement is an important step forward for our province in becoming a more attractive and competitive place to do business.”

The outcome of this project demonstrates that a Manitoba business has the local capability to deliver large software systems,” says Protegra CEO Wadood Ibrahim.

“The Manitoba government and a Manitoba business working closely together produced a system that helps Manitoba businesses reduce their administrative burden and provide them with better and timely information.”

“We commend the provincial government on this positive announcement, which is another clear example that they are serious about making it easier to do business in Manitoba,” says the CFIB’s Jonathan Alward.

“This new 24-7 system will let businesses get work done on their own time, not the government’s.”

—MyToba News

Photo – File