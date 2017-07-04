Manitoba’s Coal And Canary Picked Up By Cabela’s

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Manitoba candle company has been picked up for national distribution at Cabela’s Canada.

They’re the first coast-to-coast retailer to carry Coal and Canary candles in-store and online.

Coal and Canary is re-launching their Glamping collection with a new design that matches the outdoor retailer’s style.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer all those backwoods diva’s our candles at Cabela’s Canada, so they can bring a little bit of the outdoors inside with them,” says says Coal and Canary’s Amanda Buhse.

“These scents are what summer smells like, and the designs are very cottage chic.”

The newly designed Glamping collection are all hand poured in Winnipeg with a crackling wooden wick.

Three scents are available:

Great Complexion and No Reception

Big Hair and Fresh Air

Hiking Trails and Breaking Nails

This collection is currently available in stores across Canada, and is re- released in conjunction with the revamped Girls Night In collection.

“Cabela’s is well-established and rapidly growing, and we at Coal and Canary are happy we can partner with such a trusted brand and bring something a little different to their store,” says Buhse.

“We know a lot of trendy women shop at Cabela’s Canada, so this partnership just seems like a natural thing to do.”

Coal and Canary Candle Company was founded in 2014.

They have been featured in celebrity swag bags at the Academy Awards and GRAMMYs.

—MyToba News

Photo – File