Manitoba’s Canada Games Already the Best Ever

WINNIPEG, MB – It is fitting that the greatest Canada Games effort in 50 years by Manitoba athletes took place in front of the friends and families of the athletes themselves.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg is already the best ever for Manitoba and there is still one day to go.

On Friday, not only did Manitoba set a new high mark for medals won in a single Games, but also for most gold medals won.

Manitoba won four medals in wrestling while Oksana Chaput won a second gold medal in the pool. Manitoba’s women’s volleyball team won its semifinal match and will play for gold on Saturday while the province’s canoe/kayak earned six medals – canoe/kayak athlete Maddy Mitchell garnered her fifth medal, which leads all individuals on Team Manitoba.

By beginning Friday with 30 medals and ending it at 41, Team Manitoba soared past the previous record of 35. The old benchmark was set in 2013 at the last Canada Summer Games, held in Sherbrooke, P.Q. Manitoba also earned its ninth gold medal on Friday, surpassing the previous high set in 1997 at the Canada Games held in Brandon.

With 41 medals and a guarantee of one more in women’s volleyball today, Manitoba has clinched sixth place in the medals standings ahead of Saskatchewan.

Swimmer Oksana Chaput became the only Team Manitoba athlete with multiple golds, capturing her second in the 50-metre freestyle final. Other gold medal efforts on Friday included wrestlers Hunter Lee and Jessica Rabet, as well the female canoe team of Nicole Boyle, Maddy Mitchell, Sandra Page, and Naomi Stevens, who won the 200-metre final.

Mitchell won both a gold and silver on Friday, giving her one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals at this year’s Games. In addition to gold medals by Hunter Lee and Jessica Rabet, Manitoba also earned silver medals in wrestling thanks to Khaled Aldrar and Carson Lee.

Team Manitoba’s male golfers lost a playoff on the golf course. Manitoba finished in a tie for third with Alberta and New Brunswick after the final round at Southwood Golf & Country Club. The playoff lasted three holes with New Brunswick ultimately taking the bronze. Ryan MacMillan finished eighth overall in the individual rankings.

After their magnificent semifinal win against Ontario, the women’s volleyball squad will play for gold against Alberta at 5 p.m. this afternoon at Investors Group Athletic Centre. The men’s soccer team will play for a bronze medals against Quebec at 4 p.m.

The Saturday Schedule:

Male Soccer

4:00 p.m. – Bronze Medal Game – Team Manitoba vs. Team Quebec – Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex

Female Softball

11:00 a.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick – John Blumberg Softball Complex

Volleyball

5:00 p.m. – Gold Medal Game – Female Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Alberta – Investor Group Athletic Centre

Cycling

4:00 p.m. – Female Criterium

6:00 p.m. – Male Criterium

By Scott Taylor with notes from Joey Traa

Photos by Monique Ditter