Manitoba Woman Dead After Exiting Moving Vehicle

MAFEKING, MB. — A Shoal River First Nation woman has died after allegedly jumping out of a moving vehicle.

It happened around 3:20am Sunday on Highway 10 about one-kilometre south of Mafeking.

Swan River RCMP believe two people were travelling southbound in a pickup truck that was towing a trailer.

The 35-year-old victim exited the vehicle and was struck by the trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the 46-year-old Birch River man driving the pickup truck was drinking.

He has formally been charged with Impaired Driving Causing Death and Impaired Over 80 Causing Death.

No other information is available, but MyToba News will provide all the updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File