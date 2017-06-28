banner20

Manitoba Woman Crushed To Death By Tractor

RM of STE ANNE, MB – A terrible incident took place on a farm in the Rural Municipality of Ste Anne, resulting in the death of a Manitoba woman.

RCMP say the incident took place Tuesday evening.

It started as a 55-year-old old woman was driving a tractor in her yard.

While she was driving, the tractor flipped and landed on top of her.

She was crushed under the weight of the tractor, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the accident, the woman was with her family.

RCMP say their investigation has determined that there was no foul play, and there will be no further police involvement in the accident.

Spencer Fernando is a columnist and reporter for MyToba News. You can read more of Spencer’s writing at his website SpencerFernando.com
