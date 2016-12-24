Manitoba Under Winter Storm Watch

WINNIPEG, MB – The Colorado low is approaching Southern Manitoba bringing with it from 5 to 30 cm of snow.

Winnipeg we’ll have increasing clouds with winds from the east at 20 km/h this evening. A low minus 18 overnight with the temperature rising to minus 12 by morning, the wind chill will make it feel like -28. Christmas Day, it’ll be cloudy with periods of snow beginning in the morning, the forecast is for 5 cm. The winds will be an issue, expected high at times causing blowing snow and coming out of the east at 20 km/h then northeast 40 gusting to 60 in the afternoon.

The snow will start falling in the Westman area later today, 2 to 5 cm are expected. Christmas Day, the forecast is similar to Winnipeg’s but with less snow anticipated.

Southern Manitoba will receive the brunt of the Colorado low. The storm will begin in the afternoon on Christmas Day and taper off early in the afternoon on Monday.

You can check for alerts, follow the storm on radar, and see your communities forecast on the MyToba Weather page, click here.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News