Manitoba Wins Four US Tournaments

WINNIPEG, MB. – The winning continues for the Manitoba Bison men’s golf team who won a third consecutive USA tournament.

In other play, Steve Young and Josh Neufeld tied for first at Gustavus Twin Cities Classic.

The Gustavus Twin Cities Classic final round was cancelled due to rain, meaning the first two rounds stood as the final results. The then two day tournament was played at the Elk River Country Club and The Links at Northfork in Elk River, Minnesota with the Bison men’s team in first place with a two day score of +5 (279-302=581 total) against a 13 team field.

The top Bison men golfers were fourth year Steve Young (68-75) and third year Josh Neufeld (67-76) both tied in first place at -1 (143). Other Bisons results were fourth year Devon Schade (71-76) in a tie for eighth at +3 followed by fourth year Jack Werhun (73-76) finished tied for tenth at +5 and fourth year Jeff Bleue (77-75) in T-23rd with +8 score against a 76 golfer field.

For the Bison women’s team at the Mustang Invite tournament in Marshall, MN from Sept. 23-24, the squad finished sixth at +92 (330-338=668 total) in a 13 team field.

The top Bison at the Mustang Invite was first year Marissa Naylor (72-82=154) was tied for second place at +10 score. Bison rookie Veronica Vestesnik (86-83) tied for 31st at +25 followed by first year Lexie Kopp (83-89) in 40th at +28, second year Brynn Todd (89-84) finished tied for 41st at +29 and first year Tianna Slate (92-94) in T-62nd place at +42 among 78 overall golfers.

The Bison men’s golf team next action is at JR Watkins Invitational from September 25-26 at Lake City, Minnesota and then the Bison women’s and men’s teams compete at the St. Cloud State Invitational from Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Minnesota.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from University of Manitoba

Photo – gobisons.ca