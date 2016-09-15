Winnipegosis residents hold armed men until police arrive

You don’t want to mess with the good people of Winnipegosis.

At around 6 p.m. on September 10, RCMP headed to Rock Ridge following reports that three men with a gun had shot into a residence where a number of people, including young children, were present.

When police arrived, they found the community was holding two of the men for them–they’d also confiscated the gun.

“This was a difficult situation for the community as our closest detachment was 70 km away, but engaging with armed and violent criminals is dangerous and puts lives at risk,” said Corporal Luc Samson of the Winnipegosis RCMP. “While no one was injured and the criminals were caught, the safest action is always to call police and to seek shelter in a safe location until officers arrive.”

The RCMP quickly located and arrested the third suspect, who had fled in a stolen vehicle.

Reggie Joseph Leask, 35; Craig Donavon Catcheway, 26; and Billy Joe Catcheway, 25, all from Skownan First Nation, are facing numerous charges. No one was injured in the incident.

– MyToba News