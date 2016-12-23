Public Invited To Annual New Year’s Levee

WINNIPEG, MB — The Queen’s representative in Manitoba, Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon, invites all Manitobans to attend the annual New Year’s Levee at the Manitoba Legislative Building.

This traditional event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 1 between 2:30 and 4 p.m.

Their Honours Janice and Gary Filmon will greet guests in the Blue Room, which is the historic receiving room for guests to the lieutenant-governor’s office.

“I look forward to greeting my fellow Manitobans on the first day of 2017 as together we officially kick off celebrations in honour of Canada’s 150th birthday year!” says the lieutenant-governor.

Weather permitting, complimentary sleigh rides around the Legislative Building will be offered to those who are warmly dressed.

Magician Evan Morgan will perform walk-around magic in the Rotunda throughout the afternoon.

Entertainers this year will include the Winnipeg Police Service Choir, the Golden Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus, World Village Gospel Choir, and Esprit de Choeur Women’s Choir.

Members of the Manitoba Living History Society and the United Empire Loyalists Associations will attend in heritage costume.

Scouts and Girl Guides will be on hand to serve light refreshments to the crowd.

Donations of canned and non-perishable food to support Winnipeg Harvest will be collected.

A collection box will be located in the front lobby of the Legislative Building.

Before the levee in the LegislativeBuilding, members of the military, judiciary, clergy and consular corps will be received at Government House.

—MyToba News

Photo courtesy MyToba’s Andrew McCrea