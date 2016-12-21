Manitoba Wildlife Area Named After Ted Poyser

MANITOBA — The province has renamed a protected unit within the Whitemud Watershed Wildlife Management Area after a long-time champion of protecting the province’s natural habitat.

Edward A. ‘Ted’ Poyser was officially honoured at a private ceremony Wednesday with his family and Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart in attendance.

“We are immensely pleased to pay tribute to Ted, a pioneer in habitat protection in Manitoba, by renaming the Sight Hill Unit of the Whitemud Watershed Wildlife Management Area in his honour,” says Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox.

“The newly named Edward A. Poyser Unit will provide continued protection to an important parcel of land that is also located near the family farm Ted was raised on. It was there that his passion for agriculture grew, evolving into a lifetime of contributions to soil sciences and protection of natural habitats in our province.”

Early in his long and impactful career, Poyser was credited with publishing some of the first soil survey reports in Manitoba.

Then as a soils specialist with the Manitoba Department of Agriculture, he was instrumental in establishing the Whitemud Watershed Conservation District.

He also helped develop productivity ratings for land that became the basis for the Manitoba Crop Insurance Program.

Poyser served for many years as the chairman of the Manitoba Habitat Heritage Corporation, and worked closely with environmental groups such as Ducks Unlimited, the Nature Conservancy and the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation Administration.

He was inducted into the Manitoba Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2005.

—MyToba News