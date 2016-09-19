WestJet stops offering flights between Brandon and Toronto

WestJet has removed direct return service from Brandon to Toronto from its winter 2016/2017 schedule.

The airline offered a direct Brandon-Toronto flight four days a week on a two-month trial over the summer months and subsequently announced in late July that it planned to offer the service as a year-round route, beginning in late October.

Bookings for the flight have been very sluggish, resulting in WestJet’s decision to cancel the route altogether. Individuals who have booked flights on the Brandon-Toronto route will be contacted by WestJet directly to make alternate arrangements, either by means of rerouting or refunding.

WestJet has indicated that it remains committed to the valuable partnership it shares with the City of Brandon. The company continues to operate a midday Brandon-Calgary flight seven days a week, and will bring back an early morning departure/late-night return option for the Brandon-Calgary route three times a week, beginning October 23rd.

While disappointed by the loss of the eastern route, the City of Brandon is pleased that WestJet remains committed to the Western Manitoba region and continues to operate a strong Calgary route out of Brandon. With the much-needed renovation of the Brandon Municipal Airport set for completion in early 2017, City officials remain optimistic for future flight opportunities and will focus efforts on growing the region’s population and prosperity.

– CITY OF BRANDON