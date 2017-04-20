Manitoba Weather: Your Friday Forecast

WINNIPEG, MB. — Foggy to start your Friday, but becoming a beautiful day in southern Manitoba.

Snow in northern regions and generally warmer overall as we look at your Friday forecast.

For the latest weather in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Fog patches dissipating Friday morning in Winnipeg.

Bright and sunny the rest of the day.

Reaching for a high of 16 C.

Clear overnight.

Dropping to a low of 1 C.

Brandon

Fog patches dissipating Friday morning.

Mainly sunny in Brandon the rest of the day.

The temperature should hit 15 C.

Increasing cloudiness overnight into Saturday.

A low of -1 C.

The Pas

Periods of rain Friday morning in The Pas.

We’re looking at about 5mm total.

That will clear to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

A north wind Friday morning at 20-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 3 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of -8 C.

Thompson

Periods of snow to start Friday in Thompson.

We’re expecting 2 to 4 cm of it.

Wind out of the north at 20-clicks, becoming light in the afternoon.

Those flurries end around lunchtime.

Clearing over the afternoon as we reach for a high of -3 C.

Clear overnight into Saturday with a low of -17 C.

Churchill

A mainly cloudy day Friday in Churchill.

Wind out of the northwest at 30-kilometres per hour gusting up to 50.

Reaching for a high of -12 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of flurries.

Dropping to a low of -16 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Weather