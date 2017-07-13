Manitoba Weather – Friday Forecast – July 14th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Thunderstorms possible Friday across all of Manitoba.

It will be extremely humid and hot in southern regions as we kick off another summer weekend.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny to start Friday in Winnipeg, but becoming a mix of sun and cloud before lunch.

Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Wind out of the south at 30-kilometres per hour becoming light in the late afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 28 C, but feeling more like 36 C with the humidex.

Clear overnight with a low of 17 C.

Brandon

Sunny Friday morning in Brandon, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

A chance of showers after lunch with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind from the southwest at 30-kilometres an hour, but becoming light before evening.

Reaching for a high of 32 C with the humidex making it feel more like 40 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 15 C.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy Friday in The Pas with showers and risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind out of the north at 20-kilometres per hour late in the afternoon.

A high of 22 C expected with the humidex making it feel more like 27 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.

Thompson

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm Friday in Thompson.

Reaching for a high of 23 C.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Down to a low of 9 C.

Churchill

A mix of sun and cloud in Churchill Friday with showers in the morning and early afternoon.

There’s a risk of a thunderstorm earlier in the day, but it will become sunny in the late afternoon.

Wind from the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour becoming light in the late afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 14 C.

Clear overnight as we drop to a low of 9 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

