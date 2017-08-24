Manitoba Weather – Friday Forecast – August 25th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Bright and sunny in southern Manitoba and Churchill Friday.

Overcast in The Pas and Thompson with increasing cloudiness in Brandon before the work day is up.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Sunny in Winnipeg Friday.

Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 25. Humidex 27.

Increasing cloudiness overnight.

Low 14.

Brandon

Sunny to start in Brandon Friday.

Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Wind southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40.

High 26. Humidex 29.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

A low of 13.

The Pas

Cloudy in The Pas Friday.

Showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light in the morning.

High 23. Humidex 27.

Clearing overnight.

Low 11.

Thompson

Increasing cloudiness in Thompson Friday.

Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning.

High 22. Humidex 26.

Cloudy with a chance of showers.

Low 11.

Churchill

Sunny in Churchill Friday.

Wind becoming south 30 km/h early in the afternoon.

High 21.

Increasing cloudiness overnight.

Low 15.

—MyToba News

Photo –