Manitoba Weather Forecast – Wednesday, August 9th

WINNIPEG, MB. — A rainy Wednesday for southern Manitoba in your weather forecast.

Northern Manitoba can expect lots of sunshine.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Mainly cloudy in Winnipeg Wednesday.

Showers in the morning and early afternoon.

Wind out of the northeast at 30-kilometres per hour Wednesday morning.

Reaching for a high of 21 C.

Cloudy periods overnight with a low of 12 C.

Brandon

Showers in Brandon Wednesday.

Wind out of the northeast at 30-kilometres per hour in the morning.

Reaching for a high of 20 C.

Clearing overnight into Thursday.

A low of 9 C.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas on Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 25 C.

It will be quite humid.

Clear overnight with a low of 14 C.

Thompson

Sunny in Thompson on Wednesday.

Reaching for a high of 26 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 11 C.

Churchill

Mainly sunny in Churchill Wednesday.

A high of 19 C.

Clear overnight into Thursday.

A low of 14 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File