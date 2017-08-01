Manitoba Weather Forecast – Wednesday, August 2nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — A cooler Wednesday across Manitoba as a cold front sweeps through the region.

Clouds in the south with rain in Brandon and some showers possible in Thompson overnight.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness Wednesday morning in Winnipeg.

Reaching for a high of 21 C.

Clearing overnight with a low of 12 C.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon on Wednesday.

Rain begins in the morning with 5 to 10 mm expected.

Reaching for a high of 17 C.

Cloudy periods overnight into Thursday.

Down to a low of 10 C.

The Pas

Sunny in The Pas on Wednesday.

A high of 23 C expected.

Clear overnight.

A low of 13 C.

Thompson

A mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday in Thompson.

Wind out of the northwest at 20-kilometres per hour in the early afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 24 C, but feeling more like 26 C with the humidex.

That makes you the hot spot in the province Wednesday.

Cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers.

Dropping to a low of 9 C.

Churchill

Mainly cloudy in Churchill Wednesday, but clearing somewhat as the day wears on.

Wind out of the north at 20-kilometres per hour Wednesday morning.

Reaching for a high of 15 C.

Clear overnight with a low of 8 C.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – Andrew McCrea