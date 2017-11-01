Manitoba Wants Feedback From Hunters And Anglers

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba wants to gather input from hunters and fishers that will help shape and inform sustainable management of the province’s natural resources.

“We need to carefully manage our resources in Manitoba so that they remain healthy and sustainable for future generations,” says Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires.

“Our government looks forward to working with our responsible hunters and anglers, who can share their views as we make important decisions about fish and wildlife management.”

Three brief surveys have been developed to gather public input on hunting of big game and game birds, as well as angling.

Hunters, fishers, and any interested members of the general public are encouraged to complete the online surveys.

Angling questions cover a variety of topics, such as whether anglers should be allowed to use two rods when fishing in open water, keep live bait for longer than three days or if changes should be made to the spring fishing season.

Hunters will be asked about changes to limits and seasons, expanding deer hunting opportunities and the creation of a coyote/wolf hunting licence.

Surveys have also been mailed to a random sample of hunters and anglers from a list of people that had recently purchased a licence to hunt or fish.

Online surveys will be accepted until Nov. 30 and feedback will be incorporated into the ongoing hunting and angling season review process, the minister noted.

Manitobans can have their voice heard by completing the surveys online here.

—Government of Manitoba

Photo – File