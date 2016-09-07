Manitoba #WantedWednesday

THOMPSON, MB — It’s #WantedWednesday, the day we highlight a random wanted fugitive.

Thompson RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating KENNETH CHRISTOPHER COOK, 33 years old.

Warrants for Arrest have been issued for the arrest of Kenneth Cook for assault, overcoming resistance in the commission in an offence, possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marihuana, and multiple counts of failing to comply with conditions of probation and undertaking

Anyone with information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact Thompson RCMP or visit Manitoba Crime Stoppers online.

Callers are reminded their identity will be kept anonymous.

-MyToba News