Manitoba Unions Upset About Wage Freezes

WINNIPEG, MB. – Union leaders don’t like it. But Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has revealed his plan for the province’s civil servants. And even though union bosses are already hinting at a court battle, Pallister’s plan isn’t as tough as a lot of people thought it would be.

The Public Services Sustainability Act is a four year plan that includes wage freezes in the first two years and then increases of .75% and 1% in years three and four.

There were fears the bill would involve wage cuts, unpaid days off and pension changes.

Provincial Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the act protects front-line services in a fiscally responsible way. He also introduced a bill that would reduce the number of health care bargining units from over 180 to under 50.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News