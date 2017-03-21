Manitoba Unions Upset About Wage Freezes

Hal Anderson
Posted: March 21st at 10:00am Featured, NEWS, POLITICS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – Union leaders don’t like it. But Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has revealed his plan for the province’s civil servants. And even though union bosses are already hinting at a court battle, Pallister’s plan isn’t as tough as a lot of people thought it would be.

The Public Services Sustainability Act is a four year plan that includes wage freezes in the first two years and then increases of .75% and 1% in years three and four.

There were fears the bill would involve wage cuts, unpaid days off and pension changes.

Provincial Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the act protects front-line services in a fiscally responsible way. He also introduced a bill that would reduce the number of health care bargining units from over 180 to under 50.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

4 Comments

  • Brian Thompson says:
    March 21, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Of course the Unions don’t like it. Some Union leaders or Reps are going to loose their cushy jobs GOOD

    PS I can hear the people complaining about my comments already. I was in a Union did nothing for us,but said strike. Got out of the strike $3000.00 tan and less than the first offer..

  • Phil says:
    March 21, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I think it is Funny how all labour union and no union health and public workers are to cut back and do with out. I hope the ones who are running our Government also have do the same within there own departmentsite and personal pay. If not SHAME ON YOU PEOPLEARN IN MANITOBA GOVERNMENT! !

  • Stricker says:
    March 21, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Long time over due. Further the Manitoba Pallister Government should look into public services pension area -where individuals are promoted prior to their retirement for greater benefit package.

  • Gord says:
    March 22, 2017 at 3:23 am

    Should have been tougher. Should have all promotions to adminstration from the last 5 years or so back to nurses. Way too many admin people as the empty parking lots show on weekends !

