Manitoba Unions Upset About Wage Freezes
WINNIPEG, MB. – Union leaders don’t like it. But Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has revealed his plan for the province’s civil servants. And even though union bosses are already hinting at a court battle, Pallister’s plan isn’t as tough as a lot of people thought it would be.
The Public Services Sustainability Act is a four year plan that includes wage freezes in the first two years and then increases of .75% and 1% in years three and four.
There were fears the bill would involve wage cuts, unpaid days off and pension changes.
Provincial Finance Minister Cameron Friesen says the act protects front-line services in a fiscally responsible way. He also introduced a bill that would reduce the number of health care bargining units from over 180 to under 50.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Of course the Unions don’t like it. Some Union leaders or Reps are going to loose their cushy jobs GOOD
PS I can hear the people complaining about my comments already. I was in a Union did nothing for us,but said strike. Got out of the strike $3000.00 tan and less than the first offer..
I think it is Funny how all labour union and no union health and public workers are to cut back and do with out. I hope the ones who are running our Government also have do the same within there own departmentsite and personal pay. If not SHAME ON YOU PEOPLEARN IN MANITOBA GOVERNMENT! !
Long time over due. Further the Manitoba Pallister Government should look into public services pension area -where individuals are promoted prior to their retirement for greater benefit package.
Should have been tougher. Should have all promotions to adminstration from the last 5 years or so back to nurses. Way too many admin people as the empty parking lots show on weekends !