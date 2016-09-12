Two arrested in Lorette grow-op bust

Two people were arrested after St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP busted a large-scale marijuana grow-op at a residence on Ferland Bay in Lorette, Manitoba on the evening of September 7.

Dean Nault, 54, and Fawn Fontaine, 30, both residing at the residence on Ferland Bay, were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, production of a controlled substance, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers entered the residence with a warrant, seizing two pounds of processed dried marijuana, 123 plants in various stages of growth and drug paraphernalia. Gault and Fontaine were arrested without incident. An investigation led police to believe that a large-scale marijuana grow operation was inside the building.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner attended the scene and has deemed the dwelling unsafe for habitation.

– MyToba News

– Photo courtesy of the RCMP