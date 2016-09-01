Manitoba to mail cheques again

WINNIPEG – News this week that Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers reached a tentative agreement allows the province to change their temporary cheque distribution system. The Manitoba government mails approximately 50,000 cheques every month.

The province announced today they will resume sending government cheques as well as non-essential materials through the mail effective today. The distribution centres set up for Manitobans to pick up their cheques will close on September. 6. Any cheques that remain at the distribution centres following that day will be mailed out.

You can call 1-866-626-4862 (toll-free in Manitoba) or visit www.manitoba.ca/notice for more information.

-Staff, MyToba News