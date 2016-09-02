Tips for keeping your community safe

BRANDON —It was a busy summer for the Brandon Police Service.

Summer events from the Provincial Exhibition Summer Fair, to the 2016 Canadian National Arabian Horse Show and a myriad of other events have brought many visitors to the city.

Some unusually severe summer weather has contributed to making the last few months interesting as well.

These types of events invariably add to the day to day police operations in the city and keep our officers busy.

Unfortunately, there have also been several incidents of crimes against persons in the city that, while not completely unexpected, have given cause for a level of concern from the police service.

These incidents have included a serious assault on the 8th Street Bridge which left a Brandon man with life threatening injuries, an early morning sexual assault on a woman which resulted in minor injuries, and an incident where a man being arrested by two BPS officers pulled a knife and has been charged with attempting to assault those officers.

These are three of the more serious and higher profile incidents that have occurred this summer.

However, when you look at the statistics, crimes against person which include homicide, attempted murder, sexual assaults, assaults, robbery and other violent crimes has actually gone down in 2016 compared to 2015.

While they are useful, statistics often don’t speak to the severity of the crimes nor the effect on the general sense of well-being in the community.

For that reason, the police service would like to remind the citizens of Brandon that the police officers who serve this community continue to work diligently towards the goal of ensuring the streets of the city are safe for everyone at all times.

Achieving that goal would be easy in a perfect world but we know that is not realistic.

While our patrol officers and detectives continue to work to prevent crime and solve any crimes that are committed, we ask that the public remember that they can contribute to their own safety.

Some simple common sense safety tips that we have all heard since we were children are effective and simple solutions to many of the violent crimes that occur.

These are basic steps, so they may seem extremely simple, but they do work.

The most important thing in any of these situations is to be aware of your surroundings at all times and to trust your gut instinct.

If a certain person, place, or situation makes you feel uncomfortable, get out immediately.

At a Club or At a Party

never let your drink out of your sight and if it does, get a new one.

don’t sample drinks from people, even friends or acquaintances.

most victims of sexual assault know their attacker.

drugs and alcohol account for the majority of sexual assaults where the victim is unconscious during the attack – if you are going to drink, do so responsibly or have friends you trust there to watch over you.

if you have been or suspect you have been the victim of sexual assault, call the police. It’s is not your fault and we are here to help.

Driving

keep all the doors locked, even when you are inside the car.

park in well-lit areas.

visually inspect the interior of the vehicle before you get in.

have your keys ready before you get to the door, holding them between your thumb and forefinger in a ready position.

if someone tries to get in your car while you’re driving, simply drive off – if you’re unable to do this, hold down on your horn to alert other people to your situation.

General Tips

bring a cell phone along if you have one – you can always call for help without having to look for a phone.

stay alert, stand tall and be confident – attackers are more likely to molest a person who appears uncertain or afraid.

carry cash and valuables in a front or inside pocket to reduce the attraction for muggers – if you need to carry a purse or bag of some sort, consider using a fanny pack.

avoid carrying large sums of cash, but if you have to, be discreet about it.

if you wish to give someone spare change, never pull out your wallet or open your purse – take change out of your pocket instead.

use well-lit streets, stay to the middle of the sidewalk and avoid alleyways.

approach shadowy doorways, shrubbery, or anything that someone could hide behind with extra caution.

if you feel uneasy walking alone, find someone you know who will go out with you, or plan your route along busy streets so that there are always people around you.

if you think someone is following you, cross the street and turn to walk in the opposite direction to get a good look at them and then go find the nearest place to alert the authorities.

if you think a car is following you, immediately do a u-turn, take note of the driver and license plate number, continue to walk in the opposite direction and call the authorities from the nearest possible location.

carry a whistle or personal safety alarm so you can alert others if you are attacked.

do not carry a weapon, even for self-defense – most policemen killed in the line of duty are done so with their own weapon, even though they are trained in their use. If you are assaulted, introducing a weapon will only increase the severity of the attack, and increase the chance of severe injury to yourself.

if you are verbally harassed, do not respond, keep walking and notify the nearest authority.

If You Are Stalked

the most important thing is to tell the police – they are the best resource for stopping the problem and the earlier you contact them, the earlier they can help.

keep a written record of everything – tell friends, relatives, employers, co-workers or anyone else who witnesses an incident of your problem, so that they can keep a record as well.

most importantly, remember that it is not your fault and you have nothing to be ashamed of – you will need help and emotional support in this difficult time, whether it comes from friends, relatives or support groups.

If You Are Attacked

if you are attacked, try to comply with the attacker’s wishes – if they want you to turn over cash and valuables, do so, these can be replaced.

try to remain calm throughout the situation, as becoming hysterical will only make the situation worse and put the attacker more on edge.

if you are being physically or sexually assaulted, try to get attention. A whistle or personal alarm is very effective and if you have to scream for help, try yelling “fire” to get people’s attention as opposed to yelling “help.”

try to remember details about the person’s appearance, such as their height, age, hair or eye colour, or any tattoos or scars.

report the incident immediately – the details are fresher in your mind and the police have a better chance of catching the offender in the area.

Running, Jogging or Rollerblading

make sure you know your route.

avoid wooded areas at night, and stay to well-lit areas.

try to run facing oncoming traffic and wear reflective clothing.

personal stereos and i-pods, make it hard to be fully aware of your surroundings so try not to use them, especially at night.

when cycling or rollerblading, wear a helmet and reflective clothing, especially when you use the roadways.

Using an ATM Machine

if anything strikes you as suspicious use a different machine – trust your gut instinct.

after dark, make sure to look for well-lit machines.

do not use a machine if there is someone hanging around.

cover the keypad with one hand while typing in your code with the other, even if you are by yourself – you may feel silly doing it, but it is a good habit to start and there have been cases of people using binoculars or video cameras to capture pin numbers.

if no money comes out, make sure to check the money slot for blockages and notify the bank immediately – a recent popular scam has been for people to block the money slot with a piece of plastic and then return to collect the money after the customer leaves.

if using a drive-through bank machine, make sure all of your car doors are locked.

Using Transit

plan your route beforehand, and know the transit schedule.

choose busy and visible stops.

at night, use well-lit stops and sit near the driver.

if the bus doesn’t come and you are in a hurry, do not hitchhike – it is dangerous and in some cases illegal.

The City of Brandon is a wonderful community in which to live, work and play and the men and women of the Brandon Police Service work everyday of the year to keep it that way.

Regrettably, violent crimes that have occurred may give the impression, real or perceived, that the city is not safe.

The Brandon Police service does not agree with this opinion.

However, the safety of the citizens and visitors to Brandon is our responsibility, so we offer these simple safety tips to assist you in not becoming a victim of a violent crime.

Most people will never be a victim of a violent crime and by following the tips we have provided, we hope that even fewer people will be.

—BRANDON POLICE SERVICE