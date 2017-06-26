Manitoba Temps Rebound Under Cloudy Skies Tuesday

WINNIPEG, MB. — A pretty nice day is expected across most of Manitoba Tuesday.

There will be humidex values in the south, but only by about two degrees.

Colder up north, but the clouds will break to leave a mix of sun and cloud.

For the latest forecast in your Manitoba community, check MyToba’s My Weather here.

Winnipeg

Increasing cloudiness early Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

Wind out of the southeast gusting between 30 and 50-kilometres per hour.

Reaching for a high of 26 C.

Cloudy overnight with a low of 16 C.

Brandon

Cloudy in Brandon Tuesday, but nice and warm.

Wind becoming southeast at 30-kilometres per hour late in the afternoon.

Reaching for a high of 28 C.

Cloudy with a chance of showers overnight.

Dropping to a low of 14 C.

The Pas

Mainly cloudy in The Pas Tuesday.

Wind out of the east at 20-clicks in the morning.

A high of 23 C expected.

Rain overnight and a low of 12 C.

Thompson

Mainly sunny in Thompson Tuesday.

Reaching for a high of 24 C.

Cloudy periods overnight.

Down to a low of 7 C.

Churchill

Cloudy to start Tuesday in Churchill.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud before lunch.

A high of 6 C expected.

Cloudy overnight with a low of zero.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File