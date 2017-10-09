Manitoba Sweep By Langara & Escape Clause in Calgary

WINNIPEG, MB – Two of the greatest Manitoba-bred thoroughbreds in action today made it a Manitoba sweep in the CTHS Stakes at Calgary’s Century Downs.

It was a breath of fresh air for Manitoba sports fans after the Bombers lost to Hamilton and the Jets not only lost to Toronto and Calgary this week, but were outscored 13-5.

Big gelding Langara, the Manitoba-bred Horse of the Year in 2016, and the magnificent filly, Escape Clause, put on quite a show by winning back-to-back stakes races on Sunday afternoon

Langara, with Antonio Whitehall aboard, won the $50,000 CTHS Sales Stakes. Owned and trained by Don Schnell, the Manitoba-bred gelding by Langfuhr-Midnight Shadow by Trajectory was bred by Cam Ziprick and Charles Fouillard. Sent off as the second choice in the eight-horse field, Langara won by three lengths, in a time of 1:17.81 over 6 1/2-furlongs. He paid $5.50 to win, $2.70 to place and $2.20 to show.

A few moments later Escape Clause made it two-for-two for Schnell and Whitehall with a 9 3/4-length victory in the $50,000 CTHS Stakes. Owned and trained by Schnell and ridden to victory by Whitehall, the Manitoba-bred filly by Going Commando-Danger Pay by Circulating finished the 6 1/2-furlongs in an impressive 1:16.40 and paid $3.00 to win, $3.20 to place and $2.50 to show. Bred by Cam Ziprick and Arnason Farms, Escape Clause won for the eighth time in nine starts this season. Her only “failure” was a second-place finish against the boys in the $75,000 Manitoba Derby.

Sunday’s win was Escape Clause’s seventh stakes victory this year. The Champion two-year-old filly in 2016 is a lock to be named Manitoba’s Horse of the Year for 2017.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Assiniboia Downs