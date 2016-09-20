Swan River school locked down during raid

A Swan River man is facing charges after RCMP had to lock down a school.

It happened Monday morning around 9:00am.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in the community.

A firearm, ammunition, and knives were all seized from the residence.

Two men inside the home were arrested.

51-year-old Marvin David Flett has been charged with Possess Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order, Possess Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order, Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, and Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

An 18-year-old man was released without being charged.

Nearby Heyes School was locked down for 45 minutes as a precaution while the warrant was executed.

The investigation is ongoing and RCMP expect to release more information.

MyToba.ca will provide those updates as we receive them.

Police say there is no concern about the public’s safety.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca