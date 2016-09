BIRDTAIL SIOUX FIRST NATION — Police are investigating a suspicious death on a reserve about 50-kilometres north of Virden.

Dakota Ojibway police were called early Friday morning around 1:10am.

Officers discovered the body of a man at the scene.

They called Manitoba RCMP for assistance.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic lab are investigating.

No other information is available at this time.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca