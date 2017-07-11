Manitoba Supports British Columbia’s Wildfire Fight

WINNIPEG, MB. — More than a dozen firefighters from Manitoba will battle wildfires in British Columbia.

That’s according to Manitoba Sustainable Development.

A team of 13 firefighters, along with 50 pumps, from the provinces wildfire program will be headed to British Columbia.

In addition, one air-attack officer will be deployed to Northwest Territories to assist with co-ordination of firefighting efforts in that region.

The province works collaboratively with other jurisdictions and offers whatever support it can make available while still providing the necessary protection in Manitoba.

Travel arrangements and co-ordination of resources are still being finalized, but the team is expected to leave Manitoba by the end of this week.

—MyToba News

Photo – File