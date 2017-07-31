Manitoba Has a Sunny Sunday at the Games

WINNIPEG, MB. – Both beach volleyball teams won, the women’s soccer team edged out New Brunswick and the baseball team won twice as Manitoba enjoyed a successful Day 2 of competition at the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Despite the heat – temperatures reached highs of 31-degrees Celsius.

It was a perfect day under the sun for the beach volleyball teams. The men’s team of Ben Hooker and Daniel Thiessen won both of their matches over New Brunswick and Newfoundland-Labrador in straight sets. The women’s team made up of University of Manitoba Bisons twins Josie and Kearley Abbott won both sets in their match against New Brunswick.

The women’s soccer team slipped past New Brunswick 3-2 in their opener at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex while the men’s baseball team won both of its games at Whittier Park. They beat Newfoundland-Labrador 5-2 and then rode the arm of starter Jordan Lussier in a 5-0 shutout of New Brunswick.

Sadly, in a pair of games at John Blumberg Softball Complex, the Manitoba male softball squad lost both of its games to Saskatchewan and British Columbia while the men’s basketball team was beaten 99-58 by Ontario. On the upside, the women’s basketball team beat Saskatchewan 61-56.

The brand-new Bison Butte Mountain Bike Course was the site of the mountain bike cross country race, which was also the first event to award medals at the 2017 Canada Summer Games. Team Manitoba had individuals in both male and female races. Becca Man was the top Manitoba finisher in the female race with a 13th place result. Later in the male race, cyclist Kailen Shackleton was the top Manitoban finishing in 16th spot.

As competition continues to heat up on Day 3 on Monday, Team Manitoba athletes will face competition in seven different sports. Triathlon begins early in Birds Hill Park with female and male races starting in the morning. Sailing also continues in Gimli, while male softball, baseball, women’s soccer, and men’s and women’s beach volleyball resume action. Athletics will begin at University of Manitoba Stadium at 12:30 p.m. and continue into the evening.

Schedule Monday:

Athletics

12:30 p.m. – Multiple categories

Baseball

7:00 p.m. – Team Manitoba vs. Team Prince Edward Island

Beach Volleyball

3:00 p.m. – Male Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Yukon

6:00 p.m. – Male Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Saskatchewan

7:08 p.m. – Female Beach Volleyball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia

Sailing

11:00 a.m. – Race Day 2 – All categories

Soccer

7:30 p.m. – Female Soccer – Team Manitoba vs. Team Nova Scotia

Softball

2:00 p.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team New Brunswick

7:00 p.m. – Male Softball – Team Manitoba vs. Team Ontario

Triathlon

9:30 a.m. – Female Individual

11:30 a.m. – Male Individual

By Scott Taylor with notes from Joey Traa

Photos by James Carey Lauder ad Monique Ditter