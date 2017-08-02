Manitoba Stuns Ontario in Games Baseball Thriller

WINNIPEG, MB – When you stop and consider that more people live in the Capital Region of Ontario than live in all of Manitoba, what happened on Tuesday evening at Shaw Park was quite remarkable.

Thanks to a three-hit masterpiece by starting pitcher Owen Harms, a clutch hit by Jared McCorrister and a perfect relief job – on just one batter – by Cam Thickson, Team Manitoba upset Team Ontario 3-2 in eight innings to go undefeated in the round robin portion of the 2017 Canada Summer Games baseball tournament with five straight wins.

Tuesday afternoon in front of a large, loud crowd at Winnipeg’s downtown ballpark, Harms, a 17-year-old from Winnipeg who plays at Vauxhall Baseball Academy in Alberta, pitched 7.2 innings, allowing only two runs on three hits as he earned the unlikely win for Manitoba. Normally an infielder, head coach Faron Asham tabbed Harms with the start in one of the biggest non-playoff matchups in the Canada Games tournament.

“I don’t pitch very often,” said Harms, who is a middle infielder at Vauxhall but actually started at third base in Manitoba’s 10-4 win over PEI on Monday night. “I just went there thinking one at a time – one pitch at a time, one out at a time, one inning at a time.

“I went with 70 per cent fastballs but my out-pitch was the change. They had some trouble with the change up.”

Manitoba finished the round robin with a record of 5-0, outscoring its opponents 34-9. Ontario was second at 4-1 and outscored its opponents 29-8.

On Tuesday, Ontario took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but in the bottom of the seventh (the final inning in international amateur tournament ball) McCorrister delivered the hit that scored the tying run.

Then, in the top of the eighth (teams get a runner on first and second to start extra innings), Manitoba coaxed both of its runners across to take a 3-1 lead. Harms found himself in trouble in the bottom of the eighth, having allowed one run to cross and then, with runners on second and third and two out, he ran out of pitches. In minor tournament baseball (these players are midget and junior age), pitchers are allowed only 105 pitches per game. With two out in the eighth, Harms threw his final pitch and Thickson was called on to make his first appearance of the tournament.

And he got the job done, forcing Ontario’s final batter to hit a routine fly ball to right to end the game.

“I’m still pretty pumped,” said Harms. “My adrenalin’s still pumping. That was exciting and it was the biggest game I ever pitched. I’m not going to forget that one for a while.”

Both Ontario and Manitoba now proceed to the playoff round. Manitoba will play Alberta in the semifinal on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Shaw Park.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – James Carey Lauder