Manitoba Studying Public-Private Partnership For Schools

WINNIPEG, MB – Premier Brian Pallister and Education and Training Minister Ian Wishart today announced a milestone in examining alternative approaches to meeting Manitoba’s infrastructure needs, selecting KPMG LLC as the successful bidder to develop a Public Private Partnership (P3) business case for the Manitoba Schools Project and advance the province’s expertise for potential future P3 projects.

“We are pleased to have selected KPMG through a fully competitive process to study the suitability of P3s for the Manitoba Schools Project,” said Pallister. “Our government is committed to making strategic investments in infrastructure that maximize return on investment and promote economic growth in our communities. We owe it to Manitobans to consider pragmatic and innovative approaches to deliver quality infrastructure on time and on budget.”

In the coming months, the province will work with KPMG to determine possible P3 models for the Manitoba Schools Project and explore the P3 industry through a market sounding process. Stakeholder consultations and risk workshops will be held. A public sector comparator and shadow bid will be developed to ensure thorough analysis and an evidence-based decision-making approach is used to move the project forward, the premier noted. If there is demonstrated value for money, a business case summary will be made public, he added.

“By exploring a new channel for funding infrastructure, we are tapping into Manitoba’s potential to find creative solutions,” said Pallister. “This will help us determine approaches that go beyond the traditional taxpayer-funded model, recognizing that the private sector can play an important role in ensuring Manitobans receive value for their infrastructure investments.”

The contract is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and the business case is expected to be developed by the end of 2017.

“The best investment we can make is in a bright future for our young people,” said Wishart. “We are committed to delivering quality new learning environments in the most cost-effective way. KPMG has demonstrated significant experience in P3 projects in Alberta and Saskatchewan schools and is well-suited to determine whether the Manitoba Schools Project is suitable for a P3 delivery model.”

On May 12, the province announced the Manitoba Schools Project and released a competitive request for proposals to develop a P3 business case and financial advisory services for constructing new schools with a total value of over $100 million.

-MyToba News