Manitoba Students Not Happy!
WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba students don’t like this at all. In fact, they’re already protesting the fact their tuition is about to get more expensive.
The Pallister Government is eliminating the cap which holds increases in tuition at the rate of inflation. That’s the bad news. The good news is any hikes in tuition will be limited to inflation plus 5%.
All this starts in the 2018-19 academic year.
Hal Anderson, MyToba News
Welcome to the real world…….no matter how much you stomp your feet. You’re just starting out in life, be prepared for many little disappointments in your life the same as millions before you.