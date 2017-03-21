Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Manitoba Students Not Happy!

Hal Anderson
Posted: March 21st at 1:00pm Featured, NEWS, EDUCATION, POLITICS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba students don’t like this at all. In fact, they’re already protesting the fact their tuition is about to get more expensive.

The Pallister Government is eliminating the cap which holds increases in tuition at the rate of inflation. That’s the bad news. The good news is any hikes in tuition will be limited to inflation plus 5%.

All this starts in the 2018-19 academic year.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Hal writes a weekly column on MyToba every Monday. Hal talks with his weather expert buddy Bruce Johnson on MyToba every Saturday. Hal has been broadcasting on radio and TV for over 30 years. Hal owns his own multimedia company, Hal Anderson Productions Limited, which specializes in video production.
  • Ron says:
    March 21, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Welcome to the real world…….no matter how much you stomp your feet. You’re just starting out in life, be prepared for many little disappointments in your life the same as millions before you.

