Manitoba Storm UPDATE: Highway Closures and Reopenings

Winnipeg, MB – Here is your latest update on the state of Manitoba Highways in the aftermath of the #MBStorm.

Highway 13 – Carman to Highway 305 – Road Reopened

Highway 13 – Highway 305 to Elm Creek – Road Reopened

Highway 13 – Elm Creek to Highway 1 – Road Reopened

Highway 3 – Highway 23 to Morden – Road Reopened

Highway 14 – Highway 32 to Highway 3 – Road Reopened

Highway 2 – Starbuck to Elm Creek – Road Reopened

Highway 2 – Highway 100 to Starbuck – Closed

Highway 244 – Manitou to Highway 23 – Closed

Highway 3 – Manitou to North Junction Highway 34 – Closed

Highway 3 – Highway 31 to Manitou – Closed

Highway 3 – Morden to Highway 31 – Closed

Highway 3 – Highway 100 to Sanford – Road Reopened

Highway 3 – Carman to Highway 23 – Road Reopened

Highway 3 – Sanford to Sperling – Road Reopened

Highway 3 – Sperling to Carman – Road Reopened

Highway 14 – Rosenfeld to Plum Coulee – Road Reopened

Highway 14 – Plum Coulee to Highway 32 – Road Reopened

-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News