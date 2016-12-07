Manitoba Storm UPDATE: Highway Closures and Reopenings
Winnipeg, MB – Here is your latest update on the state of Manitoba Highways in the aftermath of the #MBStorm.
- Highway 13 – Carman to Highway 305 – Road Reopened
- Highway 13 – Highway 305 to Elm Creek – Road Reopened
- Highway 13 – Elm Creek to Highway 1 – Road Reopened
- Highway 3 – Highway 23 to Morden – Road Reopened
- Highway 14 – Highway 32 to Highway 3 – Road Reopened
- Highway 2 – Starbuck to Elm Creek – Road Reopened
- Highway 2 – Highway 100 to Starbuck – Closed
- Highway 244 – Manitou to Highway 23 – Closed
- Highway 3 – Manitou to North Junction Highway 34 – Closed
- Highway 3 – Highway 31 to Manitou – Closed
- Highway 3 – Morden to Highway 31 – Closed
- Highway 3 – Highway 100 to Sanford – Road Reopened
- Highway 3 – Carman to Highway 23 – Road Reopened
- Highway 3 – Sanford to Sperling – Road Reopened
- Highway 3 – Sperling to Carman – Road Reopened
- Highway 14 – Rosenfeld to Plum Coulee – Road Reopened
- Highway 14 – Plum Coulee to Highway 32 – Road Reopened
-Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
5 Comments
Glad to see info on road closures around Winnipeg, how about the rest of the province!
Two of the reports are reference Highway 100 — but nothing else at Winnipeg, not sure about the complaint……?
But all highway reports are available here: http://www.manitoba511.ca/en/
Hello, yes…but the last update on this site was 5am.
No update times.. nothing about hwy #1
Number 5?