Steinbach’s fire department seeking new hires

The Steinbach Fire Department is adding to its ranks.

From September 23 to October 14, applications are open to anyone interested in becoming part of the on-call team of firefighters in Steinbach. Before applying, applicants are encouraged to review all the recruitment information and understand all the requirements.

“We always look forward to new members joining our team,” said Kelvin Toews, Steinbach Fire Chief, “but we really want people to know what they are signing up for. These are not full-time positions and yet there is a lot of training and a large time commitment that new hires need to be prepared to take on.”

Toews explains that a new recruit will receive training for about 18 months before receiving their Level 1 Firefighter status. This includes provincial testing and participating in weekly drills. “It’s also important to know that firefighters can face highly stressful and physically demanding situations,” says Toews, “but we have a great firefighting family and lots of support for our members. ”

The Fire Department encourages anyone that would like to learn more to attend the Information Night being held at the fire hall on Tuesday, October 11th at 6 p.m. and speak with some of the firefighters.

Recruitment information and applications can be viewed on the City’s website at www.steinbach.ca.

– CITY OF STEINBACH