Manitoba Small Business Optimism Declines in August

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its latest Business Barometer® index this week, which shows that small business optimism in Manitoba declined 3.7 points in August to an index of 65.2, compared to 68.9 in July. However, Manitoba’s index still sits well above the national index of 59.8.

“Although Manitoba’s small business optimism decreased after its five-year-high last month, it still remains well above the national average and is 9.1 points above Manitoba’s August 2016 reading,” said Jonathan Alward, CFIB’s Director of Provincial Affairs for Manitoba. “We fear the federal government’s tax proposals, along with fresh US demands for NAFTA changes, a potential carbon tax and several years of payroll tax increases will only create more uncertainty at a time when small businesses need reassurances from their governments.”

Nationally, small business optimism dropped again in August, the third month in a row where sentiment has been lacklustre. CFIB’s monthly Business BarometerÒ Index landed at 59.8, about a point lower than July’s weak 60.7 reading.

“The drop in the index is really a tale of two economies,” said Ted Mallett, Chief Economist at CFIB. “Business optimism continues to be robust in most of eastern Canada, while optimism in the largest economies west of Quebec is sagging.”

For example, both Ontario (56.9) and British Columbia (63.3) dropped 2.6 points from their index levels last month, while Alberta (57.8) showed little change. Not surprisingly, business owners in these three provinces expect their wage costs to rise, likely due to provincial labour legislation plans.

Meanwhile, business optimism remains buoyant in the east, with owners in PEI and Quebec showing the highest index levels at 72.7 and 71.5 respectively. Business owners in New Brunswick (67.6) and Nova Scotia (66.7) are also reasonably upbeat, along with Manitoba (65.2). Saskatchewan (52.9) and Newfoundland & Labrador (54.5) remain the most pessimistic, but movements in the August results are in a positive direction. Results and the full report are available at: www.cfib-fcei.ca/english/barometer.

Highlights of the Manitoba Business Barometer for August:

44% of small businesses in Manitoba say their overall state of business is good (42% nationally); 7% say it is bad (12% nationally).

16% of Manitoba small businesses plan to increase full-time employment in the next 3-4 months (16% nationally), and 12% plan to decrease employment (13% nationally).

Insufficient domestic demand remains the main operating challenge (36%), followed by management skills/time constraints (31%), and shortage of skilled labour (27%).

Major cost pressures for small business include: tax/regulatory costs (65%), wage costs (50%), and insurance costs (38%).

