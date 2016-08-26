Manitoba Small Biz Optimism Unchanged

WINNIPEG – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its latest Business Barometer® index, which shows that small business optimism in Manitoba remained unchanged in August at an index of 56.1, down 0.3 points from 56.4 in July. This index level is still below the national index of 59.8.

“After a slight decline last month, small business optimism was relatively unchanged in August, but still remains well below the national index and the five-year average for Manitoba,” said the new Director of Provincial Affairs for Manitoba, Jonathan Alward. “Short-term hiring plans are still in neutral with 15 per cent of business owners looking to hire full-time, while 13 per cent plan to reduce staff. Only 35 per cent of small business owners say their businesses are in good shape, compared to 40 percent nationally.”

Nationally, small business optimism took a bounce back upward in August. CFIB’s Business Barometer Index erased a weak July reading, rising more than two points to 59.8—almost the same as its June level and the second-highest monthly mark registered since May of 2015. Sentiment still has plenty of room to improve though, with the index running five points under its 2010-14 average.

“There were notable gains in five provinces and dips in the five others,” said Ted Mallett, CFIB chief economist. “The good news is that the declines in four of the five other provinces were very slight, about a point or less. The exception was Newfoundland & Labrador, which plunged by more than 10 points from July’s index. The overall picture remains one of guarded expectations, as this is the second-highest monthly index since May 2015, yet the index is still running five points shy of its 2010-2014 average.”

Improvements were widespread across the provinces—rising in five, including; Prince Edward Island (70.5), Quebec (64.9), Ontario (62.6), Nova Scotia (62.3) and Saskatchewan (54.9). Of the provinces that saw index declines, four of five were very slight—about a point or less in each case; British Columbia (65.6), New Brunswick (63.0), Manitoba (56.1) and Alberta (45.6). The steepest drop off in optimism was in Newfoundland and Labrador (37.8).

Results and the full report are available at: www.cfib-fcei.ca/english/barometer.

Highlights of the Manitoba Business Barometer for August:

· 35% of small businesses in Manitoba say their overall state of business is good (40% nationally); 13% say it is bad (15% nationally).

· 15% of Manitoba small businesses plan to increase full-time employment in the next 3-4 months (19% nationally), and 13% plan to decrease employment (13% nationally).

· Insufficient domestic demand remains the main operating challenge (38%), followed by management skills/time constraints (34%), and shortage of skilled labour (31%).

· Major cost pressures for small business include: tax/regulatory costs (65%), wage costs (56%), and insurance costs (54%).

-Canadian Federation of Independent Business