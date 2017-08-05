banner20

Manitoba Seeks Legal Opinion On Carbon Tax

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government is seeking a legal opinion on whether the Trudeau government has the authority to impose a carbon tax on Manitoba.

Dr. Bryan Schwartz – a constitutional law expert – will be asked his opinion on the issue.

The announcement was made by Justice Minister Heather Stefanson.

“Dr. Schwartz is a well-known Manitoban expert on constitutional law who will provide a legal opinion to help guide our government in its development of a made-in-Manitoba climate and carbon pricing plan,” said Stefanson. “Our government looks forward to receiving his assessment as we seek clarity in this fundamentally important matter.”

The province says Schwartz’s legal opinion will be shared in a public report this fall.

