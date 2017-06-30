Manitoba Seeking Input On Regulations

WINNIPEG, MB – The Manitoba government is working to update the regulations for recreational vehicles (RVs) and manufactured homes, Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Cliff Cullen, minister responsible for the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC), announced today.

“The RV and manufactured-home industries have changed significantly, as have the standards and practices used,” Cullen said. “Many of the regulations currently governing these industries have not been updated in over four decades. We look forward to hearing from Manitobans as we work to modernize outdated permit and inspection requirements while reducing the administrative burden associated with enforcement rules.”

As the agency responsible for the administration and enforcement of legislation and regulations governing RVs and manufactured homes, the OFC has prepared a discussion paper on proposed changes. Recreational vehicles are considered camping trailers, fifth-wheel trailers, motor homes, slide-in campers and travel trailers. The minister noted proposed changes include recognizing modern definitions and standards for RVs, as well as removing the requirement for a dealer to get a permit and have a used mobile home inspected by a provincial regulator before it can be sold.

The review of manufactured homes will include updating the definitions and referenced standards under The Building and Mobile Homes Act and removing the labeling requirements for the sale of used mobile homes.

The full discussion paper is available on the OFC’s website at www.firecomm.gov.mb.ca.

Submissions can be or e-mailed to firecomm@gov.mb.ca with “Recreational Vehicle and Factory-Built Home Review” in the subject line or mailed to:

Recreational Vehicle and Factory-Built Home Review

Office of the Fire Commissioner

508-401 York Ave.

Winnipeg MB R3C 0P8

Deadline for submissions is Aug. 15.

-MyToba News