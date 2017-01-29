Manitoba Scotties Won By Team Englot
Winnipeg, MB – Michelle Englot and her Granite team have won the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.
Team Englot is comprised of Kate Cameron, Leslie Wilson-Westcott, Raunora Westcott and Coach Ron Westcott.
Englot’s team defeated Darcy Robertson and the Pembina team 8-6 in the Sunday final.
The Granite team will represent Manitoba at the National Scotties in Ste. Catharines, ON in February.
Spencer Fernando, MyToba News
I was wondering why the winning team is acknowledged by a picture of curling rocks & team with just one member receiving an award has a full picture even though they I know are a well known team.