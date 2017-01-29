Manitoba Scotties Won By Team Englot

Winnipeg, MB – Michelle Englot and her Granite team have won the Manitoba Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Team Englot is comprised of Kate Cameron, Leslie Wilson-Westcott, Raunora Westcott and Coach Ron Westcott.

Englot’s team defeated Darcy Robertson and the Pembina team 8-6 in the Sunday final.

The Granite team will represent Manitoba at the National Scotties in Ste. Catharines, ON in February.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News