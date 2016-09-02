Manitoba school fire

SANFORD – Only days before school begins, there was a fire at an elementary school near Winnipeg yesterday afternoon.

There are no reports of injury as all people inside the school, J.A. Cuddy in Sanford, were able to exit safely.

According to a post on the school’s blog, the maintenance department and school principal will be meeting today to assess damage and plan next steps.

The principal also thanked the MacDonald Fire Department for their quick response and work in putting out the fire.

-Staff, MyToba News

Photo – Facebook