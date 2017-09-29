Manitoba SAFE Work Award Winners

WINNIPEG, MB. – The fifth annual SAFE Work Awards were presented this week to recognize safety excellence in Manitoba workplaces.

Each year, the awards celebrate an employer, a worker and a workplace safety and health committee for their outstanding work towards making their workplaces safer and healthier.

The 2017 winners were:

 Arleen Pluchinski (Pineland Forest Nursery) – Worker SAFEty Award

 Stantec Consulting Ltd. – SAFEty and Health Committee Award

 Diagnostic Services Manitoba – SAFEty Culture Award

“We are pleased to support Manitoba’s businesses and workers in ensuring a strong culture of workplace safety throughout the province,” said Minister Blaine Pedersen. “I am proud to celebrate the achievements of those who are working hard to keep their workplaces and their co-workers safe. Your efforts support a better quality of life and a brighter future for all Manitobans.”

For the first time, the SAFE Work Awards were presented at The Safetys, a new gala event that combines the awards programs for eight Manitoba safety organizations. Several Manitoba industries were represented in the winners and in the event’s attendees.

“All the award winners have shown a collaborative approach to safety that is key to making any safety and health program effective and worthwhile,” said Jamie Hall, Chief Operating Officer for SAFE Work Manitoba. “One of the goals for The Safetys was to build on that spirit of collaboration and bring together workers and employers from a variety of backgrounds to celebrate their safety achievements and support one another in our common efforts for a safer and healthier Manitoba.”

The SAFE Work Awards program was developed to recognize individuals and groups who demonstrate ongoing commitment to making our workplaces and province safer and healthier.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from SAFE Work Manitoba