Manitoba Natural Gas Customers Face Rate Hike

Andrew McCrea
Posted: January 26th at 5:30pm Featured, NEWS, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB — Natural gas customers across Manitoba may be feeling the heat on their next bill.

The Public Utilities Board has approved Centra Gas Manitoba’s request for a 4.5 per cent rate hike.

It will cost the average customer an extra $32.00 per year when it kicks in on February 1st.

There are no rate hikes for fixed-price contracts or private brokers.

The PUB will re-evaluate the utility’s rates on May 1st.

For more information, you can view the PUB’s news release here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

1 Comment

