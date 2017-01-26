Manitoba Natural Gas Customers Face Rate Hike
WINNIPEG, MB — Natural gas customers across Manitoba may be feeling the heat on their next bill.
The Public Utilities Board has approved Centra Gas Manitoba’s request for a 4.5 per cent rate hike.
It will cost the average customer an extra $32.00 per year when it kicks in on February 1st.
There are no rate hikes for fixed-price contracts or private brokers.
The PUB will re-evaluate the utility’s rates on May 1st.
For more information, you can view the PUB’s news release here.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
1 Comment
Please explain why these are going up when Natural gas is going down?