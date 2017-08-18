Manitoba Releases Wildfire Bulletin #5

WINNIPEG, MB. — Manitoba has issued an updated wildfire bulletin.

With the forecast calling for continued hot weather, Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner says hot and dry conditions have elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of the province.

The province has received air support from Newfoundland and Labrador, and 13 firefighters from Minnesota under a mutual resource-sharing agreement Manitoba has with other jurisdictions.

As of Friday, there have been more than 443 fires this season, and with many other fires burning across the Prairie provinces and Northwest Territories, parts of Manitoba may experience smoky conditions this weekend.

This week, a water bomber from Newfoundland and Labrador arrived in Manitoba and is assisting with wildfire suppression operations.

In addition, wildfire initial attack crews and staff from the Office of the Fire Commissioner have set up pumps and sprinklers to protect about 30 structures in the community of Kinoosao, Sask., about 100 kilometres west of Lynn Lake.

The fire there is burning about two km from the community.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1 and Nov. 15.

For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact local Sustainable Development office.

Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded that campfires should only be made in designated fire pits.

However, a better option is to prepare meals on a lightweight portable cook stove.

Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return.

Manitobans are reminded to exercise extreme caution with any outdoor activities.

In areas where all-terrain vehicle use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found.

Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

—MyToba News

