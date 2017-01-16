Manitoba Releases Conservation Enforcement Statistics

MANITOBA — There were 14 vehicles, plus a total of 44 long-barrel rifles and shotguns seized by Manitoba Conservation officers in 2016.

Nearly 50 cases of night hunting or dangerous hunting are moving to prosecution as enforcement efforts are stepped up in an attempt to ensure both public safety and the protection of vulnerable wildlife populations, says Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox.

Charges related to the enforcement focus on night hunting and dangerous hunting saw a dramatic increase with 44 night hunting and five dangerous hunting charges proceeding.

This is a major increase from 2015 when 25 night hunting and zero dangerous hunting charges were pursued through the courts, the minister noted.

In addition, vehicle seizures increased from the previous year to 14 in 2016 from five in 2015.

There was also a variety of firearms, including high-powered rifles and shotguns, seized in the course of officers laying charges.

“Reports of incidences of night hunting and dangerous hunting have increased, along with public complaints of hunting on private land without permission and hunting from the road,” says Cox.

“Our enforcement efforts, including blitzes, air surveillance and decoy operations, have also increased as we aim to protect the safety of the public, increase vulnerable wildlife populations and educate Manitobans of the dangers of unsafe hunting.”

The minister confirmed that spotlighting – the use of artificial lights pointed into the eyes of big game animals during night hunts – is illegal from a numbered provincial road and from any vehicle.

She highlighted the government’s commitment to curtail unsafe and unsustainable hunting practices and pointed to an October 2016 enforcement blitz by conservation officers in eastern Manitoba which targeted the illegal hunting of moose and resulted in charges being laid against eight hunters as well as the seizure of four vehicles, multiple weapons, and various hunting equipment.

“The moose population in east-central Manitoba has been in decline for the past number of years. Photos and stories of dead animals, including moose, deer and some livestock, have been discovered and either reported to conservation or distributed via social media,” says Cox.

“Our government takes this issue seriously and we are taking deliberate steps to ensure both public safety and the protection of vulnerable wildlife populations.”

Conservation officers received 245 reports of night hunting or dangerous hunting in 2016 and a further 164 reports of hunting on private land without permission and nine reports of hunting in a conservation closure area.

Tips from the public through the Turn In Poachers (TIP) line and the work of the province’s conservation officers are essential to the continued crackdown of unsafe and unsustainable hunting practices.

The minister also says a public awareness campaign will be launched in the first quarter of 2017 and formal consultations with interested parties about what more can be done to ensure public safety and to protect wildlife will be conducted.

She also confirmed that stepped-up enforcement efforts will continue throughout 2017.

In 2016, the TIP line received 142 calls.

The minister reinforced that these efforts remain an enforcement priority of Manitoba’s Sustainable Development department and members of the public with information about illegal hunting activities are encouraged to contact the TIP line at 1-800-782-0076 (toll-free).

—MyToba News