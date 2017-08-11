Manitoba Releases 2017 Wildfire Bulletin #4

WINNIPEG, MB. — The province of Manitoba has released its fourth wildfire bulletin of the summer.

People in Manitoba are reminded that conditions remain hot and dry.

That’s elevated the wildfire danger levels in many areas of Manitoba.

As of August 10th, there have been more than 325 fires this season.

With many other fires burning across the Prairie provinces and the Northwest Territories, parts of Manitoba may experience smoky conditions this weekend.

No open burning is allowed without a permit between April 1st and November 15th.

For information on permits and restrictions, Manitobans can contact their local Sustainable Development office.

Municipalities often implement their own restrictions, so individuals should also check with local municipal offices for further information.

Anyone planning a backcountry trip is reminded campfires should only be made in designated fire pits, however a better option is to prepare meals on a light weight portable cook stove.

Campers heading into a remote area should tell someone else where they are going and when they expect to return, checking in upon return or if plans change.

Manitobans are reminded to use extreme caution with any outdoor activities.

In areas where ATV use is authorized, stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris and carefully dispose of any debris found.

Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

To report a wildfire, contact local emergency services at 911 or the forest fire tip line toll free at 1-800-782-0076.

More information on wildfire prevention is available here.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File