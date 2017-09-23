Manitoba Reducing Flow At Fairford River Water Control Structure

WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba Infrastructure advises that discharge through the Fairford River Water Control Structure will be temporarily reduced from Monday, Sept. 25 to Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The temporary flow reduction is required to collect underwater channel data upstream and downstream of the structure. A scheduled underwater inspection of the structure will also be conducted while flow rates are reduced.

Flows will be reduced to approximately 4,500 cubic feet per second (cfs) from the current flow of approximately 9,500 cfs. This operation will result in the water level on Lake Manitoba being approximately one inch higher going into winter freeze-up compared to the water level on Lake Manitoba that would have occurred if discharge wasn’t temporarily reduced at the Fairford River Water Control Structure. This operation will also reduce the water level on Lake St. Martin by approximately 1.5 inches going into winter freeze-up.

Full flow through the structure will be restored by Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Manitoba Government