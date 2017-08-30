Manitoba Reduced School Speed Zones Start On September 1st

WINNIPEG, MB – CAA Manitoba is issuing a reminder that reduced school speed zone regulations start on September 1st.

Liz Kulyk of CAA encourages motorists to take the next few days to slow down and increase awareness in school zones.

“Pedestrian safety begins with drivers, especially when we’re talking about kids who are unpredictable and don’t always know the rules of the road,” says Kulyk. “A few extra days of enforcement isn’t designed to hand out more tickets or to catch motorists off guard. It’s about consistency and making the law clear and fair for everyone.”

Here are CAA Manitoba’s tips for school zone safety:

Scan the road ahead for school buses and school zone signs. Prepare to stop and adjust your speed whether you see kids or not.

Wait for children to cross the street completely. Don’t inch forward or other cars will follow your lead.

Stop at least five metres behind a school bus with red lights flashing. Don’t proceed until the bus’s stop sign is closed and the lights stop flashing.

Pick a designated drop off and pick up spot that is easy, accessible, and away from traffic.

Factor in extra time to get to your destination, as back to school brings increased traffic volumes.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News